IRCTC announces two more pilgrim specials

IRCTC has announced two more pilgrim specials — ‘Sapta Jyotirlinga Darshan Yatra’ and ‘Ayodhya — Kashi Punya Keshtra Yatra’ on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first package which starts from August 17 and ends on August 28, the boarding and deboarding stations are Secunderabad, Vijayawada, Madhira, Khammam, Dornakal, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Kazipet, Jangoan, Bhongir, Nizamabad, Dharmabad, Mudkhed, Nanded, Kamareddy and Purna.

Places to visit are Ujjain — Mahakaleswar and Omkareswar; Dwaraka — Nageswar; Somnath; Pune — Bhimashankar; Nasik — Triambakeswar and Aurangabad — Grishneswar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 11 nights and 12 days tour will cost ₹20,590 for an adult (₹19,255 for child between 5-11 years) in sleeper class economy with non-AC room and vehicle, ₹33,015 in 3AC (₹31,440 for a child) and for an AC room, non-AC vehicle and ₹43,355 in 2AC (₹41,465 for a child) for an AC vehicle as well as an AC room.

In the second package, the nine nights and 10 days tour starts from September 1 to September 10 with boarding and deboarding stations being Secunderabad, Bhongir, Jangoan, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot, Tuni, Duvvada, Pendurthi and Vizianagaram.

Places to visit are Puri — Lord Jagannath Temple, Konark Sun Temple; Gaya — Vishnupad Temple; Varnasi — Kashi Vishwanath Temple & corridor, Kashi Vishalakshi and Annapurna Devi Temple and Ganga Aarti programme; Ayodhya — Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi and Aarti at Sarayu River and Prayagraj — Triveni Sangam.

The cost per ticket is ₹16,820 for sleeper economy (₹15,700 for a child of 5-11 years) with non-AC room and non-AC vehicle, ₹26,680 for 3AC (₹25,376 for child) and ₹34,950 for 2AC (₹33,380 for child) with AC room & AC vehicle. Tariff includes vegetarian breakfast, lunch and dinner, travel insurance and tour escort services. For details, contact – 040-27702407/9701360701/9281495845 – www.irctctourim.com.

Earlier on Saturday, the South India pilgrim special covering Tiruvannamalai [Arunachalam], Rameswaram, Madurai, Kanyakumari, Trivandrum, Trichy and Thanjavur for nine days was flagged off from Secunderabad railway station by 77-year-old passenger Bal Reddy in the presence of IRCTC group general manager P. Rajkumar, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.