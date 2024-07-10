GIFT a SubscriptionGift
IRCTC announces south Indian pilgrimage special from August 4-12

Published - July 10, 2024 11:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

IRCTC has announced another pilgrimage, this time to the south Indian temples spread across Tamil Nadu and Kerala titled ‘Divya Dakshin Yatra With Jyotirlinga - Shravan Masam’ special from August 4 to 12. The nine days and eight nights tour will cover Arunachalam temple in Tiruvannamalai, Ramanathaswamy temple in Rameswaram, Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai, Shri Padmanabha Swamy temple in Trivandrum and Kumari Amman Temple & Rock Memorial at Kanyakumari, Sri Ranganathaswamy temple at Trichy and Brihadeeswara Temple in Thanjavur.

Boarding stations

The boarding stations are at - Secunderabad, Kazipet, Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta. The cost per person - economy category (sleeper class): ₹14,250, standard category (3AC): ₹21,900 and comfort category (2AC) ₹28,450. For bookings, visit IRCTC website: http://www.irctctourism.com. For counter bookings contact at Secunderabad: 040-27702407, 9701360701/9281495845.

Meanwhile, the 21st ‘Bharat Gaurav’, Ayodhya – Kashi: pilgrimage special with 360 passengers has commenced its journey with 67-year-old passenger Hanmanthu flagging off the train at the Secunderabad railway station. The nine day tour will cover pilgrimage places in Gaya, Varanasi, Ayodhya and Prayagraj, said a press release.

