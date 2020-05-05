Irate villagers ransack forest office

Angry villagers from Gandigopalpur in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district ransacked the office of the Udumpur Forest Range Officer on Tuesday accusing the forest staff of being responsible for the death of 60-year-old tribal shepherd Gade Narsaiah. The forest staffers had taken Narsaiah into custody on Monday accusing him of setting on fire a section of the forest in Gandigopalpur beat of Kawal Tiger Reserve core area.

Nasaiah, who was released by the forest staff from the office of the Udumpur Forest Range Officer had developed health complications early on Tuesday orning. He died while undergoing treatment at Utnoor Government Hospital in Adilabad district.

A press release issued by the Forest Department, based on its preliminary report on the incident, denied having any role in the death of Narsaiah. It said Narsaiah, who was seen setting the forest on fire was detained but was released on personal bond and handed over to the husband of sarpanch and upa sarpanch.

The release said that the FRO came to know of the death, presumably a suicide incident. Later a mob of aggrieved persons descended upon the office and ransacked it and damaged furniture, files and a jeep.

The Forest Department denied the allegation of manhandling of the deceased on Monday. “He was released in healthy and fit condition,” the release claimed.