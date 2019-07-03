Irate villagers attack forest staff

Five Forest department staff, including a woman forest beat officer, were allegedly attacked by a group of Gutti Koya tribals when they tried to prevent alleged bid to encroach upon a piece of land in reserve forest area near Gundalapadu village in Mulkalapally mandal in the wee hours of Tuesday. This is the second incident in which the frontline staff of the Forest Department found themselves at the receiving end of intimidation while discharging their duties to protect forests.

The incident comes close on the heels of a group of irate villagers forcibly stalling construction of a protection wall around the reserve forest area near Kothagudem on Saturday.

MLA booked

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswara Rao of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and four others were booked in connection with the incident.

In the latest incident, Forest Section Officer Neelamaiah, beat officers Bhaskar and Padma, forest watchers Ramesh and Nagaraju of the forest base camp in Timmampeta beat of Mulkalapally range were assaulted by a group of irate inhabitants of a local forest fringe habitation.

The forest personnel suffered contusions and minor injuries in the attack. Acting on a tip-off, the five-member team of forest staff rushed to the forest land in 344 compartment near Gundalapadu at about 2 a.m.

The staff seized three tractors which were being allegedly used to till the forest land by some local inhabitants claiming rights over the land for ‘podu’ cultivation, sources said.

The staff were attacked by angry locals with bamboo sticks when they foiled their bid to plough the land in the reserve forest area. The forest staff managed to reach Mulkalapally with the help of villagers of Timmampeta at about 5 a.m. Later, they lodged a complaint at the local police station against the persons who attacked them.

Cases registered

A case has been registered under Sections 148, 324, 353,506 r/w 149 of the IPC at Mulkalapally police station against all those involved in the attack on forest staff, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

Police will take strict action against those involve in attacks on government officials discharging their duties, he added.

‘Inform police’

“We have requested the forest officials to inform police before venturing into interior forest areas and assured to provide security to them in removing encroachments on forest lands,” the district police chief said.

When contacted, Forest Divisional Officer, Palvancha, Sujatha said a group of Gutti Koyas attacked the staff of the Timmampeta forest base camp when the latter had gone there to prevent a bid to encroach forest land.

This is the same group, which attempted to destroy 25 hectares of forest land near Mukamamidi at the behest of one Bhaskar of the same area recently, the Forest Divisional Officer said.