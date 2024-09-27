Irate Jr NTR fans ransack theatre over delay in film screening

Irked over ‘delay’ in screening of the newly-released film, ‘Devara’, starring Jr NTR, irate fans of the actor allegedly ransacked a theatre in the industrial town of Palvancha in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday.

Sources said that the fans thronged the theatre early in the morning to watch the first show. Angered by the ‘delay’ in screening, some fans went berserk, creating panic on the premises of the theatre.

The angry fans allegedly smashed the glass window panes of the theatre’s entrance. According to sources, the movie was subsequently screened after the irate fans relented.

