Irate chilli farmers ransack market yard

Scores of chilli farmers went on a rampage damaging computers and furniture at the Enumamula Agricultural market protesting the sudden drop in procurement price of chilli here on Monday.

Chilli produce this year commanded a phenomenal price of ₹ 18,000 to ₹ 20,600 per quintal. The price offered to farmers on Friday was ₹ 20,600 per quintal and on Monday, the traders offered only ₹ 18,000 per quintal. Enraged at the sudden drop of over ₹ 2,000 per quintal, the farmers ran amok ransacking the office at the market. They staged a protest demonstration and halted the procurement by traders for half a day.

On learning the ongoing disturbance at the market, the market committee chairman Ch Sadanandam and police rushed to the spot. They pacified the frenzied mob of farmers and held discussions with them.

The market officials enquired the procurement price of chilli across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The procurement price at the famous Guntur market was only ₹ 12,000 per quintal. The officials told the farmers that they still stood in good stead with ₹ 18,000 per quintal. The price fluctuation was due to international market conditions and increased arrivals at the market.

On Monday alone, over 10,000 bags of chilli arrived at the Enumamula Agricultural Market forcing the officials to procure all the produce and increased arrival slowed the process of procurement.

Though Enumamula market is meant for the farmers of erstwhile Warangal district, the farmers from neighbouring districts and even from far off places bring their produce here expecting high price. The chilli procurement price at the market slowly witnessed a rise from ₹ 7,000 to ₹ 20,600 for the Teja variety and good price for other varieties as well. However, on Monday, the price dropped by ₹ 2,600 per quintal resulting in unrest among the farmers.