Iranian consulate decries Gen Soleimani’s assassination

The US government’s military action to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) and his associates, is an unlawful, illegitimate, inhuman and a terrorist act, contrary to the principles and norms of international law and in clear violation of human rights and international humanitarian law, according to the Consulate General of Islamic Republic of Iran in Hyderabad.

Hollow slogans

A strongly worded statement issued here on Monday by the Consulate said: “Gen. Soleimani was a national and transnational hero and a pioneer in the fight against terrorist and extremist groups, including ISIS in the region. Had it not been for the bravery of Gen. Soleimani and his companions, Syria and Iraq would have fallen into the hands of ISIS long ago. US action to assassinate this brave commander reflects the nation’s hollow slogans and false claims to fight terrorism.”

Martyr Qassem Soleimani was in Iraq on the invitation of the Iraqi government as a top Iranian government official, who was targeted by US military operations on Iraqi soil. In this “criminal act”, the US violated the sovereignty of the independent Iraqi government. This military action, by every measure, is a criminal act of terrorism for which the US government carries responsibility internationally, the statement said.

Provocative acts

Given that martyr Soleimani and his companions have for many years been a symbol of the fight against terrorism, in particular the international terrorist group ISIS; US drone strikes on civilian car carrying Gen. Soleimani and his accompanying delegation at Baghdad International Airport are provocative acts aimed at escalating tensions in the region to rebuild the ISIS terrorist group, and the United States must be prepared to fully accept responsibility for the consequences of this terrorist act.

The United States, by this act, is at war with those who are at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. The US government’s criminal action is a gross violation of the fundamental principles of international law and regulations, in particular the principles set forth in the UN Charter. This action can never be justified through the baseless arguments of US officials such as “legitimate defense” or “pre-emptive action”. A book of condolence will be opened from Monday till Friday at the premises of the Consulate.