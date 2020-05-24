IPS officers hoping for lifting of ‘lockdown’ in transfers

The long due transfer of IPS officers in the State has become a riddle wrapped in mystery, especially for those who got promoted but continue to remain in their previous posts. Working at the same place for more than two years had made the job monotonous. The cops, especially young ones are hoping that their plea for transfer would reach the top brass. Grapevine is that the top brass is disinclined to give it a thought though three Superintendents of Police held additional charge of their neighbouring districts during COVID-19 crisis while several in reserve continue to eye strategi-cally important posts. And many continue to remain in the same position for close to four years.

Tablets selling like hot cakes nowadays

A thought that crossed the minds of every electronic goods shop owner was whether they will get customers post-lockdown, given the bad shape of economy. To their surprise, when the showrooms opened last week after two months it was a windfall for them as people whose handsets were damaged turned up in large numbers.

Curiously, another set of customers were buyers of tablets. With all indications that at least the initial days of the new academic year for schools was likely to be online education, parents are thronging electronic shops to purchase tablets for their children. Where the showrooms disposed of 10 to 15 tablets a month, they are already selling two or three of them everyday

Most of the tablets in demand are common variety in the range of ₹ 3,000 per piece while the costly ones are not preferred by middle-class customers.

Constable’s death sent shock waves

The recent death of a 37-year-old police constable of Hyderabad due to COVID-19 has sent shock waves in the force and their families across the State. Though precautions were taken, still the deadly sting of coronavirus affected their morale. Many policemen claim that the virus had changed their lifestyle and their relationship even with the family members. Several officers, especially in Hyderabad , Cyberabad and Rachakonda police Commissonerates have made police stations as their second homes and convenience centres. They are going to the homes where they belong twice or thrice a week and yet maintaining ‘social distance’ with their family members to keep themselves safe.

Of poll promises, bond papers and trolling…

On May 22, Armoor legislator A. Jeevan Reddy posted a picture on one of the social media platforms reminding Nizamabad MP Dharampuri Arvind of his poll promise on a bond paper that he would quit his post if he failed to achieve turmeric board in Nizamabad and minimum support price for turmeric and red jowar. Tagging the MP to his post, Mr. Reddy said on the occasion of Mr. Arvind’s completion of one year in office after election: “Hope you remember about the bond paper.” In response, several of the MP’s followers and critics of the ruling TRS trolled Mr. Jeevan Reddy for hours reminding the several unkept promises made by the ‘key’ leaders of TRS and sought to know as to how many times the latter had beheaded themselves as promised on the failure to keep the poll promises.

Abhinay Deshpande, N. Rahul and B. Chandrashekhar