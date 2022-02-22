IPE’s national startup event next month
Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) with its mission to encourage true entrepreneurship among the young is hosting the 8th National Startup event ‘Startupedia’22’ on March 9 and 10.
Startupedia’22 is a fully mentored 36-hour programme and addresses the needs of startup enthusiasts, budding entrepreneur to be rightly mentored, incubated and accelerated, startup enthusiasts and students. Details can be had by calling 83749-89264 or ‘startupedia@ipeindia.org’, a press release informed.
