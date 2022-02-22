Telangana

IPE’s national startup event next month

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) with its mission to encourage true entrepreneurship among the young is hosting the 8th National Startup event ‘Startupedia’22’ on March 9 and 10.

Startupedia’22 is a fully mentored 36-hour programme and addresses the needs of startup enthusiasts, budding entrepreneur to be rightly mentored, incubated and accelerated, startup enthusiasts and students. Details can be had by calling 83749-89264 or ‘startupedia@ipeindia.org’, a press release informed.


