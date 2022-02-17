IPE invites applications for PGDM courses

February 17, 2022 23:51 IST

Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad will conduct group discussions and personal interviews on February 19 and 20 for entry into its Post-Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) programmes.

New Director of IPE, Prof S. Sreenivasa Murthy said at a press conference here that students aspiring to join IPE should appear in any national level management tests like CAT/XAT/MAT/ATMA/CMAT and meet the necessary cut-offs set by the Institute.

The IPE offers five post graduate programmes including Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), PGDM-Banking, Insurance and Financial Service (PGDM-BIF), PGDM-International Business (PGDM-IB), PGDM-Marketing (PGDM-M) and PGDM-Human Resource Management (PGDM-HRM).

All are of two years duration and students who completed graduation or appearing for final year graduate exams are eligible to apply. The IPE programmes offer specialisations like Business Analytics, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Banking, IOT, etc.

Prof. Murthy said that the IPE was re-accredited by the NBA for couple of PGP courses and is one of only three Management Institutions ranked by the NIRF in Telangana. He said the IPE has two fully air-conditioned separate hostels for boys and girls on the campus while transport facility is available from 12 different routes in Hyderabad for the day scholars.

J Kiranmai, Registrar; K V Anantha Kumar, Head-Admissions; M Meher Karuna, Coordinator–Placements; C V Sunil Kumar, Coordinator-PGDM were among present.