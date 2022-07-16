IPE among top 125 management institutions in country

National Institutional Ranking Framework releases rankings

National Institutional Ranking Framework releases rankings

The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, was ranked among the top 125 Management Institutions in India (Rank-band: 102-125) in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings 2022 released on Friday.

IPE has once again retained its top honours, by being one among the four institutions that appeared in NIRF Rankings 2022 from the State, an official release said.

Every year, the Ministry of Education, Government of India, ranks top universities and institutions in various domains of engineering, pharmacy, management, architecture, law, medical and dental under the NIRF. Of the total 7,254 participating institutions in different categories, the Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) was ranked among top 125 management institutions in the country.

“It’s a matter of pride and we are extremely delighted to maintain our prominent position in the NIRF rankings yet again. Ever since its inception, IPE is committed to imparting quality management education which matches the global standards along with excellent placements to its students,” said Prof. S. Sreenivasa Murthy, Director IPE.

The institute continues to excel in teaching, research, consultancy, training, and has been in the forefront of management education initiatives, he said.