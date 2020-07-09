IoT to be in full play in the new Secretariat complex

The proposed new Secretariat complex will see the full play of Internet of Things (IoT) going by the assertion of architects roped in for the prestigious project.

The interiors as well as the exteriors of the new complex are being designed in a futuristic way with thermal sensitive and voice-controlled lighting. The lights would switch on automatically as one walks in and would be switched off as one walks out because of the thermal sensors. “We are looking beyond 20 years from now in finalising the designs for the interiors,” said architects Oscar Concessao and Ponni Concessao of the Chennai-based Oscar and Ponni Architects that had been entrusted with the task of preparing the designs for the new Secretariat complex.

The firm believes in sustainable principles of architecture and has therefore focused more on natural sources of ventilation to reduce the carbon footprint as much as possible. “We are looking at harnessing solar energy in active and passive ways,” Ms. Ponni told The Hindu.

The architects designed several IT buildings and the firm was keen on utilising IoT technologies as much as possible in the building designs. Asked about the design for the new Secretariat complex, the architects said the dome and allied architectural features were inspired by temples dedicated to Lord Shiva and an example of Hindu Deccan Kakatiya architecture “expressing democracy in architecture”. The design philosophy was synthesis and fusion of diverse cultures and beliefs that were part and parcel of the State’s dynamic history. The main entry would be located in the east and there would be a separate entry for the Chief Minister. The Chief Minister’s office would be on the sixth floor and it had been designed for Vaastu compliance with a separate secure entry and drop off for the Chief Minister.

The remaining floors are planned for Chief Secretary, GAD, chambers for Ministers and various departments along with conference rooms. The lower floors would accommodate a 1,000-seater large auditorium, archives, large reception, waiting areas and police. The complex would be equipped with surveillances, intelligent building management systems, record rooms and other facilities and the organisation of function, sequences and space within the premises would be connected through corridors.

Ms. Ponni said in addition to incorporating technological features, the firm was looking at cutting edge anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-microscopic building material. The thrust will be on avoiding the use of air-conditioners as much as possible so that the complex would be virus proof. “We did a lot of research on coronavirus and other viruses. COVID-19 is the tip of the iceberg,” she said.