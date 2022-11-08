IOC observes Vigilance Week Awareness

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
November 08, 2022

The Indian Oil Corporation observed Vigilance Awareness Week, an anti-corruption campaign which sought to educate the public of the threats of corruption and strive toward a better society.

As a part of the effort, and given the impressionable minds of school students, the IOCL celebrated Vigilance Awareness Week in schools. Activities such as essay writing, elocution and drawing competitions were organised in three schools — ZPHS Girls School in Moosapet, ZPHS Boys School, also in Moosapet and Sai Seva Sangh Girls School — where a large number of students participated.

