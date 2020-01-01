Involve DMO, labs in checking swine flu: HC

The Telangana High Court has instructed the State government to ensure that all the District Medical Officers (DMOs) and the diagnostic laboratories in the State understand the impending danger of swine flu spreading further during winter.

A bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A. Abhishek Reddy passed this interim direction a couple of days ago while hearing a couple of PIL pleas over facilities in government hospitals to treat people suffering from swine flu and other diseases. The bench observed, after perusing two affidavits filed by Advocate General B.S. Prasad on the matter, that the government did not respond over the role of private hospital in tackling such diseases.

The bench directed the AG to include private hospitals in the matter. The observation of senior lawyer S. Niranjan Reddy, who was appointed amicus curiae in the two PIL pleas, that DMOs and labs in the State should be utilised in making people aware of the impending danger of swine flu during winter months was worth taking into consideration, the bench said.