Invitation for documenting heritage and natural sites

April 19, 2024 01:49 pm | Updated 01:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
(From left) A. Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary, Environment & Forests, and director general, Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI), M Prashanti, additional secretary.

(From left) A. Vani Prasad, Principal Secretary, Environment & Forests, and director general, Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI), M Prashanti, additional secretary. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Principal Secretary, Environment & Forests, and Director General, Environment Protection Training & Research Institute (EPTRI) A.Vani Prasad has has extended an invitation for proposals on the documentation of heritage sites, wetlands, natural or unique landforms, vegetation, and flora and fauna, on the occasion of World Heritage Day, on April 18.

Along with the Additional Secretary, M.Prashanti, Ms. Prasad said the initiative is being jointly launched by EPTRI and Telangana Biodiversity Board.

A call has been given to universities, institutions, organisations, NGOs, research scholars, and students to actively participate in the documentation initiative. The deadline for submitting the proposals is May 15, a statement informed.

Telangana / monument and heritage site / flora and fauna

