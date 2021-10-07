Investigation reveals mass trafficking of women from Bangladesh for flesh trade

“After crossing the border with the help of their agents, the women board flights to Mumbai from Kolkata. From there they are dispersed to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Vijayawada and other cities in the Southern States”

Investigation into the international prostitution racket busted by the Hyderabad city police revealed a mass trafficking of women from Bangladesh to the country.

The S.R. Nagar police who registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Foreigners Act and Passport Act against seven persons, including four women, were surprised to find that an international prostitution racket was running in their own backyard.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior officer in the West Zone said that the victims, who were also accused of crossing the India-Bangladesh border and securing Indian documents illegally, came to Hyderabad from Kolkata via Mumbai. “After crossing the border with the help of their agents, the women board flights to Mumbai from Kolkata. From there they are dispersed to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kochi, Vijayawada and other cities in the Southern States,” he said.

He said that four women and three men were arrested from a house in S.R. Nagar. “They were lured with money and brought illegally to India from Bangladesh by traffickers who pay them anywhere between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 per month,” he said, adding that a woman also works at a massage parlour in the city and from there she manages to ‘lure’ the clients.

The prime accused in the city reportedly told police that in the past few months, he along with other agents trafficked hundreds of women to India. “It is a case of national interest as this gang along managed to traffick a large number of women to Hyderabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Delhi and other cities from Kolkata,” the officer said, adding that a specialised wing in the city police is investigating the case.