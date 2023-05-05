ADVERTISEMENT

‘Investigate the role of IT Minister, department in paper leak case’

May 05, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sharmila lodges compliant at Begum Bazar police station

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y. S. Sharmila on a Friday lodged a complaint against the Telangana IT department, seeking filing of FIR against the IT Minister and department’s suspected role in TSPSC paper leak case. She filed the complaint at Begum Bazar police station. She further alleged that the SIT was being run under the direction of Pragati Bhavan, and cannot be trusted.

“In March 2023, the TSPSC chairman addressed the media and stated that one of the arrested in the scam, the prime accused, Rajasekhar Reddy, had access to the IPs of the systems in the TSPSC. The chairman made it clear that it was easier to access information from anywhere when one knew the IPs. On record, the accused Rajasekhar Reddy was arrested along with the other accused, Praveen, an insider. The chairman made it clear that Rajasekhar Reddy colluded with Praveen to hack systems and got access to the papers. When the TSPSC systems have been hacked and accessed with such ingenuity and ease, serious doubts were raised over the functioning of the role of the officials of the IT department who were suspected to have colluded with the accused. At the same time, the IT Minister went on record saying that it was only the misdeeds of two individuals and no departments could be blamed for this,” she said while speaking to reporters at the police station.

“YSRTP lodged a complaint seeking investigation of the role of IT Minister and the department’s officials. It is well-known that the IT ministry was wholly responsible for the maintenance, and the digital security and audit of all the systems of the departments and institutions of the state government. Since the IT ministry has failed in maintaining or providing digital security and auditing of the IT systems in the TSPSE, we sought investigation in this angle,” said Ms. Sharmila.

