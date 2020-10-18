Inundated areas to be sanitised with sodium hypochlorite

GHMC workers trying to repair a road near Falaknuma flyover that caved in during Saturday's heavy downpour.

HYDERABAD

18 October 2020 23:34 IST

Usually, viruses find cold temperatures favourable, and the same is anticipated with COVID-19

Thousands of Hyderabadis who are still reeling under reeling under COVID-19 are facing another challenge. Apart from possible spike in COVID-19 cases, the silt, filth, murky water that the recent floods in Hyderabad has brought into and around homes the risk of water-borne, food-borne and mosquito-borne diseases.

From the past seven months, the Health Department officials have been urging people to wear masks, maintain physical distance and hand hygiene, to avoid COVID-19.

Because of the incessant rains in the past few days and its aftermath, the officials added another precaution - which is to - consume hot food, drink water which is boiled and cooled down.

Advertising

Advertising

Apart from the gusty rains on October 13, the rains on Saturday night led to inundation in more areas.

The localities in Hyderabad which are inundated will be sanitised using sodium hypochlorite solution after clearing silt and garbage, said Telangana Director of Public Heath Dr. G. Srinivasa Rao when asked if COVID-19 might spread further in the localities since coronavirus spreads through droplets.

As asymptomatic COVID-19 patients too might spread the virus, one such patient in rain relief camps in the city could infect other people. To avoid this, the State Health Department staff is conducting Rapid Antigen Tests on people who are rescued from inundated localities. Around 182 health camps are held at rain relief centres.

The COVID-19 tests were conducted on around 2,000 people who showed symptoms of COVID-19, and 19 have tested positives. A total of 14,961 people were examined for various illnesses at the camps. Of them, 1,055 were detected with fever, and 235 had diarrhoea.

There are two more factors which could lead to increase in COVID-19 cases - upcoming festivals and winters. Dussera, Diwali, Christmas will be celebrated in coming days. Currently, Bathukamma is being celebrated.

The officials urged people to avoid mass gatherings, and to celebrate the festivals with family members.

Usually, viruses find cold temperatures favourable. The same is anticipated with coronavirus.

Dr Srinivasa stressed that coming months till January is crucial and asked people to continue maintaining precautions. The Health Department has launched special campaign to promote precautionary measures. Posters, jingles and animation videos were launched on Sunday as part of the campaign.