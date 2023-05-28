Introspect why 10 CMs skipped NITI Aayog meet: BRS to BJP

May 28, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre to introspect why the Chief Ministers of 10 States have skipped the NITI Aayog meeting and also why several political parties have stayed away from the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Government Whips G. Sunitha and G. Balaraju observed that “majority of people of the country were ‘frightened’ to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his dispensation was doing more good to the rich than poor”. Reacting to Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy’s comments, they said he must think over why 10 Chief Ministers stayed away from the NITI Aayog meeting held in New Delhi on Saturday.

The BRS leaders said there was no use to non-BJP States in attending the NITI Aayog meetings as none of their requests and needs were being met. Even funds due to such States as part of the devolution were not being released citing one reason or the other. They demanded that the BJP publish a White Paper on what the BJP government at the Centre did to Telangana during the last nine years in addition to regular devolution of funds.

Stating that ‘achhe din’ (good days) had come only to the select few in the country under the BJP rule, the BRS leaders said that price rise and communalism had soared during the last nine years. The BJP was unable to fulfil even the promises made in its election manifesto and instead trying to fleece people in every possible manner, they said.

On the inauguration of the new Parliament building, they said they were hopeful that the Prime Minister would name the new structure after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar since he was a politician to the core. Recollecting the comments made by the BJP leaders earlier this month on the inauguration of the new Secretariat building here, they sought to know how many parties had turned for the event of Parliament building inauguration and why there were absent.

Stating that BJP was busy carrying out a false propaganda against the Telangana government on social media when the latter was engaged in addressing people’s issue, the BRS leaders said the BJP had fallen in its own trap as social media had turned proactive against the Modi government.

