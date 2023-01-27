Introduce teaching Law in Telugu on trial basis: SC Judge P.S. Narsimha

January 27, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - hyderabad

Pendency of cases before courts has made judicial process irrelevant to some people and the lawyers and the legal fraternity should deal with the challenge, said Justice P.S. Narasimha of the Supreme Court on Friday.

The SC Judge was delivering a lecture on ‘Widening Horizons-Emerging Challenges for the Bar and the Bench’ at a meeting organised by Telangana High Court Advocates Association on the HC campus. The issue of pendency of cases must be dealt with treating it as “emergency situation”, the Judge said. The lawyers could adopt technology to reduce the process of litigation.

Observing that there was a disconnect between the professional freedom of a lawyer and the final judicial product, the SC judge said advocates should be attempt to bridge the gap. The lawyer should accept that he or she had a role in shaping of the final judicial project (a judgment) whether it is favourable to or against interest of the clients.

Justice P.S. Narsimha noted that it was time lawyers and judges pondered if there was any need for the top official of a district (like Collector) to run to High Court in Hyderabad to explain the mistake committed by a Tahsildar or Mandal Revenue Officer. The district courts could take a call whether the officer had committed right or wrong, the Judge said.

Referring to longer time taken for the courts to dispose of petitions, the Judge said siblings approaching the court for distribution of their assets were turning into enemies as the judicial process was taking years to adjudicate the matter. The alternative remedies such as mediation should be explored, he said.

The SC judge suggested that Telugu should be introduced in teaching Telugu on an experimental basis in one or two select colleges. Eventually, delivering judgments in Telugu could also be tried by identifying a few courts on trial basis, he said.