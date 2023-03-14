Intra-day peak load of power crosses 15K MW barriers in State

March 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The intra-day peak load of power on the transmission system in Telanagana scaled a new high by crossing the 15,000-megawatt barrier for the first time on Tuesday. It was recorded at 15,254 MW at 10.03 am.

By crossing the 15,000 MW barrier, Telangana has become the third State in the South to do so after Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the latter crossing the figure for the first time on Monday when it was clocked at 15,340 MW at 11 am. According to the TS-Transco authorities, the previous highest peak load handled by Karnataka was 14,972 MW recorded on January 31 this year.

However, in terms of energy consumption Telangana continues to be in the second position among the Southern States after Tamil Nadu. Telangana has become the second State in the South to cross the 300 million units marks in daily energy consumption on March 3, when it was recorded at 303.43 MU against the highest-ever of 387.75 MU by Tamil Nadu in April last year and 287.99 MU by Karnataka in March last year till date.

Sources in TS-Transco stated that the power utilities were procuring about 75 MU energy every day on an average for the past few days since the supply from Chhattisgarh has been stopped completely due to rise in the local demand even after settling the dispute of true-up charges was resolved.

They explained that over 290 MU daily energy consumption was being met from own generation/TS-Genco (about 90 MU), Singareni (30 MU), inter-State generating stations (60 MU), renewable energy (23 MU), long-term PPAs/Sembcorp (20 MU) and energy exchange (about 75 MU).

The two power Distribution Companies (Discoms) had so far spent about ₹3,600 crore on energy procurement in the energy exchange at variable rates in the 15 minute slots offered this year (2022-23), mostly during the last few months. It is estimated that another ₹750 crore could be need for energy procurement in the exchange till the end of this month as the temperatures are rising.

Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco D. Prabhakar Rao, when contacted, stated that the peak demand of power could cross the 16,000 MW mark this summer season and the utilities were all prepared to handles such loads.