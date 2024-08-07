ADVERTISEMENT

Intoxicated youth arrested for attacking passerby

Published - August 07, 2024 06:44 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 20-year-old welder was arrested for creating nuisance in Nacharam’s Indira Nagar area in a drunken state. Police said he also caused a grave head injury to a passerby with a ladle.

Md. Abdul Feroz, 20, a resident of Ramanthapur was arrested following a complaint by Mohammad Firoz, 34, a plumber. “The accused, in an inebriated condition, hit the victim’s head with a ladle multiple times on the night of August 2 leaving grievous injuries,” Nacharam SI SK Mybelly said.

Feroz was earlier booked by Nacharam police for grievously injuring people in the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US