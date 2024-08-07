Intoxicated youth arrested for attacking passerby

A 20-year-old welder was arrested for creating nuisance in Nacharam’s Indira Nagar area in a drunken state. Police said he also caused a grave head injury to a passerby with a ladle.

Md. Abdul Feroz, 20, a resident of Ramanthapur was arrested following a complaint by Mohammad Firoz, 34, a plumber. “The accused, in an inebriated condition, hit the victim’s head with a ladle multiple times on the night of August 2 leaving grievous injuries,” Nacharam SI SK Mybelly said.

Feroz was earlier booked by Nacharam police for grievously injuring people in the area.