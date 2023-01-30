Int’l gang operating gaming and betting apps busted 

January 30, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Probing into the incident of loss of over ₹44 lakh from a complainant’s bank account, and later discovering that her son had in fact lost a total ₹98.47 lakh to online games, the Cyberabad police followed the trail and identified a gang operating gaming and betting applications on fraudulent websites and social media.

The gang allegedly collected huge payment fee and were assisted by unknown fraudsters operating from various countries.

The police were able to freeze amounts to the tune of ₹24 crore in various bank accounts, seize 193 mobile phones and other material. Eight people in the gang, from Uttarakhand, Noida and Delhi, were arrested.

According to the police, the fraudsters initially return nominal profits at the beginning of the games to lure players, but later manipulate to ensure they lost the game and the deposited money.

Such amounts were collected into accounts of innocent and poor people on commission basis, and later transferred out.

The arrested accused persons — Mohin Pasha, Karan Arora, Sanjeev Kumar, Karan Malhotra, Gokul Singh, Sonu Lokesh, Mohit Kumar and Dinesh Singh — were booked for cheating, under provisions of TS Gaming Act and the Information Technology Act.