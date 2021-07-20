‘Intinta Innovator’ campaign

Hyderabad district Collector Sweta Mohanty has appealed to city residents to apply for ‘Intinta Innovator’, a campaign by the State government to encourage members of each household to think of themselves as problem-solvers. The deadline for submitting applications is July 25. This year, the talent of people will be exhibited online due to prevailing COVID pandemic.

Ms Mohanty said anyone with talent, including students, academicians, housewives, farmers, is eligible to apply. The campaign aims to foster the culture of innovation irrespective of age, education, and sector.

According to the guidelines framed by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC), the Applicants have to record their talent in two-minutes video clip, and WhatsApp it to 9100678543 along with four photos, six sentences about their inventions, name, gender, phone number, school or college name, present job, village, mandal and district name, to WhatsApp number . People can contact Hyderabad district science officer C Dharmender Rao at 8309468801, 7799171277.