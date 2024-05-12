Interview: DG of TS Disaster Response and Fire Services Y. Nagi Reddy

From giving leave to firefighters only on emergency situations to developing software applications for identification of the nearest water sources and dispatch vehicles, Director General of the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Y. Nagi Reddy talks about how well-prepared the Fire department is, as temperature across the State crossed 45 degrees this summer.

What specific measures did the TS Fire Department take to enhance preparedness for summer in Hyderabad?

Repairs and replacements for appliances and equipment were carried out well in advance. Inspection of NOC-issued buildings to ascertain whether all provided fire protection systems are working was started in December 2023 itself. Wherever non-functional systems were found in a building, notices were issued to rectify them. So far, 3,079 structures have been inspected and notices were issued to 80 buildings. Inspection of hospitals to check the functionality of fire protection systems was started in March and is continued till date. Awareness programmes and mock drills are conducted at every fire station every Friday, and even on other days whenever there are no other duties or fire calls.

What strategies are in place to tackle fire mishaps in high rises in city?

Two hydraulic ladders of 54 metres and a Simon Snorkel vehicle are ready for fire-fighting and rescue in high-rises. Surprise and periodical inspections are conducted every now and then. During the renewal of fire NOCs, applicants are advised to upgrade systems wherever possible and many are complying with the same.

How does the Fire department plan to manage the surge in demand for emergency services?

By being on high alert 24x7, meagre to no leaves to firefighters and officials other than emergencies and giving less importance to private standby requests.

Are there any collaborative efforts or partnerships with other agencies or organisations to bolster firefighting resources in Hyderabad in summer?

If private firefighting equipment, like in industrial clusters, are available, these are generally deployed, if required. In the recent SB Organics blast in Sangareddy, the nearest private tender and crew have participated in firefighting efforts.

Can you provide details of infrastructure readiness, including firefighting vehicles and hydrants, to deal with emergencies during summer?

The Telangana Fire Service wing has 436 appliances of all categories — Bronto Skylift of 54 metres, Simon Snorkel, multipurpose tenders, advanced water tenders, water tenders, water bousers, mini-water tenders, mist vehicles and bikes, hydraulic cutters and spreaders, forcible entry tools, smoke ventilators, and victim location devices.

What advice would you like to give to residents and businesses in Hyderabad to prevent fire mishaps?

Execute Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) maintenance, inspect and audit fire safety equipment, schedule maintenance and upgrades, monitor AC usage, address electrical risks, manage outdoor combustible materials, provide essential summer fire safety training to your staff, teach people about ‘stop, drop, and roll’ measure, always carry a portable fire extinguisher in your vehicle while camping, keep one in your kitchen or at an easily accessible place, have an evacuation plan for house fires, always have necessary tools to extinguish a fire before you start the fire like bucket for water, hose, sand or dirt, and shovel.

Are there any new initiatives or technologies that the Fire department has implemented this year?

KiteEye Software application is used to identify and dispatch nearest vehicles to the area. Also, inspections and deficit reporting are made online to speed up communication.