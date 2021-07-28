Interventional cardiology conference from July 29

A three-day premier interventional cardiology conference from India, titled ‘TCT India South Asia 2021’ will be hosted virtually from July 29. It will be organised by FACTS Foundation, a non-profit organisation of cardiologists and cardiac surgeons, in association with Apollo Hospitals and Cardiovascular Research Foundation.

Founder director of FACTS Foundation, A. Sreenivas Kumar said several special techniques to deal with cardiac problems which hitherto needed cardiac surgery can be done today by interventional cardiology, through minor aperture, saving the patient from trauma, morbidity and mortality.

“In the past when arteries were totally blocked, surgery was mandatory. Now, there are special techniques to clear the blocked arteries. Several such new techniques will be demonstrated and deliberated in this conference,” he said.

Delegates from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Mauritius, Sri Lanka and more countries would participate. Eminent cardiologists from across the world would participate too.