Intervention of FCI in ration card re-verification sought

Given the re-verification of lakhs of cancelled ration cards in progress as ordered by the Supreme Court, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have now sought Telangana State Food Commission’s intervention. The NGOs expressed concerns over the process of re-verification and suggested specific measures to make it thorough and an extension of its late date.

In a letter to Telangana State Food Commission, NGOs stated that around 21 lakh cards were cancelled, and underscored that the re-verification exercise began on July 4 and was scheduled to conclude on July 20. This, they implied, could be inadequate and that there was a risk of field-level officers rushing through the process to meet the deadline, giving rise to inadvertent errors and discrepancies.

The NGOs, including ASEEM, Domestic Workers Union, Dalit Bahujan Front, Amoomat Society, National Alliance of People’s Movement, and Human Rights Law Network, suggested that the process be extended by three months. This, would ensure no cardholder was left behind and a thorough enquiry would be done.

Other suggestions included the Food Commission monitoring the re-verification process and setting up a state-level monitoring team. Decentralising this team at the district level would also ensure close monitoring of the process. Field level officers should record reasons for rejection in detail. Notices should be issued in case of rejection and sufficient time given so that card holders preferred an appeal.

The NGOs brought to the attention of the Food Corporation that several cards were cancelled as field level officers were unable to locate card holders as they had shifted residence, given the fact that a large number lived in rented accommodations. A helpline should be set up so that such card holders contacted the authorities.