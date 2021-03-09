Internet curbs continue in Telangana’s violence-hit Bhainsa town

Hyderabad

“Normality returned to Bhainsa on Monday itself, but we are yet to take a call to restore internet services,” Nirmal district Superintendent of Police in-charge Vishnu S. Warrier said.

Bhainsa, a small town in Telangana’s Nirmal district, remained by and large peaceful with no untoward incidents, post-Sunday’s communal clashes in which at least 10 persons, including a journalist and three police personnel were injured.

However, the authorities are yet to take a decision to restore internet services in the town, which were suspended post clashes to stop locals from sharing photographs and videos of the incident on social media.

He said that they have registered 15 cases against several people for rioting, arson b odily offences, and 14 persons, including two municipal councillors – one from AIMIM and another Independent – were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

“At least 20 more suspects involved in the violence are absconding and six special teams comprising 60 personnel were formed to nab them,” the officer said.

Another 28 suspects who took part in Sunday's violence were taken into custody and they are being questioned, an officer said. “Based on the available evidence and eye-witness accounts, the role of eight persons in custody has already been proved, and soon they will be remanded. We are verifying the involvement of others,” he said on condition of anonymity.

“If no untoward incident takes place after invoking Section 144 of CrPC, it is a good sign, and we can assume that normalcy is restored,” the officer said.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed to maintain law and order in the town. According to Mr. Warrier, more than 600 police personnel from the neighbouring districts were pressed into service, on the same evening.

Clashes broke out on Sunday at around 8.45 p.m. following a heated argument between a bike rider and people from another community and within no time, supporters of both the groups gathered, pelted stones at each other and set houses, vehicles and small business establishments afire.

“The situation was brought under control by 10.30 p.m.,” Mr.Warrier added .