International Yoga Day observed in Hyderabad schools

Updated - June 21, 2024 06:51 pm IST

Published - June 21, 2024 06:42 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Students perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Hyderabad on Friday.

Students perform yoga on the International Day of Yoga in Hyderabad on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Rolling out their mats, stretching and breathing in rhythm, students in schools across the city celebrated International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Explaining the practice as an ancient physical, mental and spiritual wellbeing, teachers and trainers of yoga centres helped students perform basic and advanced asanas.

Several schools, such as Nitya School at Bagh Amberpet, performed yoga as part of a common programme assigned to students of all classes. The morning session was dedicated to yoga asanas, talk, prayer and ‘thought for the day’.

The theme for the 10th International Day of Yoga was ‘Yoga for Self and Society’.

Union Minister for Mines G. Kishan Reddy participated in an event organised by ABV foundation on Nizam College ground. Students from nearby schools, Rajya Sabha member K. Laxman and leaders from the State BJP joined the mega event.

Mr. Kishan Reddy said yoga fosters happiness and health in society, and the promotion of the ancient practice by Prime Minister Narendra Modi became a powerful tool across the globe to attain holistic well-being, he said.

Several yoga events were organised across Hyderabad on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday.

Several yoga events were organised across Hyderabad on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Friday. | Photo Credit: G. RAMAKRISHNA

Mr. Laxman later joined students for yoga at Hindu Public School, Sanathnagar. He told them that yoga, when begun at a young age, leads lifelong habits of health and mindfulness.

Teachers from Ramakrishna Math were present with students at Delhi Public School, Nacharam, for yoga.

Students and teachers of PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya, Gachibowli, organised a full-strength event as a valedictory event for the weeklong yoga events.

