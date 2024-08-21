ADVERTISEMENT

International training on pesticide management begins at NIPHM 

Updated - August 21, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau

National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) director-general Sagar Hanuman Singh on Wednesday emphasised the pivotal role of effective pesticide management in promoting sustainable agriculture, ensuring food security and safeguarding public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a two-week international training programme titled ‘Management of Pesticides and their Residues for the Protection of Food Crops’ organised by the NIPHM at Rajendranagar here.

Dr. Singh underscored the detrimental effects of excessive chemical pesticide use, which can contaminate soil, groundwater and food, endangering plant, animal and human health. He noted a growing awareness among farmers on the importance of reducing chemical inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, a shift that is being supported by government initiatives promoting organic and natural farming. 

The programme aims at providing international participants, particularly from the ‘Global South’, insights into the existing protocols for managing pesticide residues in food commodities. It will also explore alternatives to chemical pesticides, fostering an exchange of best practices in agriculture and plant protection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Indian spices found unsafe: Do food safety laws in India need an overhaul? | In Focus podcast 
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US