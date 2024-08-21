International training on pesticide management begins at NIPHM 

National Institute of Plant Health Management (NIPHM) director-general Sagar Hanuman Singh on Wednesday emphasised the pivotal role of effective pesticide management in promoting sustainable agriculture, ensuring food security and safeguarding public health.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at a two-week international training programme titled ‘Management of Pesticides and their Residues for the Protection of Food Crops’ organised by the NIPHM at Rajendranagar here.

Dr. Singh underscored the detrimental effects of excessive chemical pesticide use, which can contaminate soil, groundwater and food, endangering plant, animal and human health. He noted a growing awareness among farmers on the importance of reducing chemical inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides, a shift that is being supported by government initiatives promoting organic and natural farming.

The programme aims at providing international participants, particularly from the ‘Global South’, insights into the existing protocols for managing pesticide residues in food commodities. It will also explore alternatives to chemical pesticides, fostering an exchange of best practices in agriculture and plant protection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.