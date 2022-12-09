International seminar on indigenous healthcare and spiritual practices starts

December 09, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An international seminar focussing on indigenous healthcare, therapeutic impact of rituals and spiritual practices, bio-psycho-social approaches to health, and Indian contributions in the field of health psychology, was inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 70 academicians, researchers, and students registered as paper presenters from national and international institutions.

The three-day seminar is being organised by the Association of Health Psychologists in collaboration with Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre (BRC), Stockholm University (Dept. of Ethnology, History of Religion & Gender Studies) and Sri Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

UoH vice-chancellor B.J. Rao was the chief guest and Kondiram Dhumal was the guest of honour.

Professor Manju Agarwal delivered the keynote address on the first day. “We consider this as the beginning of an initiative towards the efforts of excavating rich Indian healthcare practices and integrating it into the healthcare system across the globe,” said founder president of the Association of Health Psychologists Meena Hariharan.

Vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam and president of Association of Health Psychologists Jamuna Duvvuru, Dr. Ferdinando Sardela from Stockholm University and Dr. Sumanta Rudra from Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre spoke on the occasion.

The three-day deliberations will have virtual presentations from 60 participants from across the globe on holistic perspective to healing.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US