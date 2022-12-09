International seminar on indigenous healthcare and spiritual practices starts

December 09, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

An international seminar focussing on indigenous healthcare, therapeutic impact of rituals and spiritual practices, bio-psycho-social approaches to health, and Indian contributions in the field of health psychology, was inaugurated at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) on Friday.

More than 70 academicians, researchers, and students registered as paper presenters from national and international institutions.

The three-day seminar is being organised by the Association of Health Psychologists in collaboration with Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre (BRC), Stockholm University (Dept. of Ethnology, History of Religion & Gender Studies) and Sri Padmavati Mahila University, Tirupati.

UoH vice-chancellor B.J. Rao was the chief guest and Kondiram Dhumal was the guest of honour.

Professor Manju Agarwal delivered the keynote address on the first day. “We consider this as the beginning of an initiative towards the efforts of excavating rich Indian healthcare practices and integrating it into the healthcare system across the globe,” said founder president of the Association of Health Psychologists Meena Hariharan.

Vice-chancellor of Sri Padmavati Mahila Visva Vidyalayam and president of Association of Health Psychologists Jamuna Duvvuru, Dr. Ferdinando Sardela from Stockholm University and Dr. Sumanta Rudra from Bhakti Vedanta Research Centre spoke on the occasion.

The three-day deliberations will have virtual presentations from 60 participants from across the globe on holistic perspective to healing.