ADVERTISEMENT

International Media Day celebrations held

January 31, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Chairperson, International Dalit Journalist Network (IDJN), and Rem Bahadur B K, Secretary General of IDJN, organised International Media Day Celebrations here on Tuesday.

They said that to commemorate the historic occasion of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar establishing his first newspaper “Mooknayak” on January 31, 1920, the IDJN had decided to celebrate International Dalit Media Day on January 31 every year. Dalit journalists from all the districts of Telangana attended the programme. International speakers from Nepal, Canada, Bangladesh, Pakistan and U.S.A joined through virtual platform.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, said senior journalists should design a training curriculum for young Dalit journalists and help them cope up with technical and writing skills.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

K. Ramachandra Murthy, senior journalist, explained the power of media by quoting the example of senior journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah as to how he had achieved SCSP subplan being a journalist. He explained how one article written in 2001 by Mallepalli Laxmaiah lead to the SCSP TSP legislation in united Andhra Pradesh in 2013.

Allam Narayana, Telangana State Media Academy Chairman, said the media was a powerful tool for social change. He explained the importance of Dalit representation in the mainstream media as well as in digital media.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US