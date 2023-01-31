International Media Day celebrations held

January 31, 2023 11:14 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Mallepalli Laxmaiah, Chairperson, International Dalit Journalist Network (IDJN), and Rem Bahadur B K, Secretary General of IDJN, organised International Media Day Celebrations here on Tuesday.

They said that to commemorate the historic occasion of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar establishing his first newspaper “Mooknayak” on January 31, 1920, the IDJN had decided to celebrate International Dalit Media Day on January 31 every year. Dalit journalists from all the districts of Telangana attended the programme. International speakers from Nepal, Canada, Bangladesh, Pakistan and U.S.A joined through virtual platform.

Raja Sekhar Vundru, Additional Chief Secretary, Haryana, said senior journalists should design a training curriculum for young Dalit journalists and help them cope up with technical and writing skills.

K. Ramachandra Murthy, senior journalist, explained the power of media by quoting the example of senior journalist Mallepalli Laxmaiah as to how he had achieved SCSP subplan being a journalist. He explained how one article written in 2001 by Mallepalli Laxmaiah lead to the SCSP TSP legislation in united Andhra Pradesh in 2013.

Allam Narayana, Telangana State Media Academy Chairman, said the media was a powerful tool for social change. He explained the importance of Dalit representation in the mainstream media as well as in digital media.