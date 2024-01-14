Hyderabad’s International kite and sweet festival kicks off with global flavours

January 14, 2024 05:26 am | Updated 05:26 am IST - HYDERABAD

Hyderabad witnessed the commencement of the three-day International Kite and Sweet Festival with focus on delectable treats this Saturday at Parade Grounds. While kite-flying was not as prominent at the venue, the over hundred sweet stalls attracted a substantial crowd.

The festival featured a diverse array of sweet stalls, showcasing vendors from across the country. Particularly noteworthy were the international food stalls that stole the limelight. Mary, a BA (History) Osmania University student from Iran, partnered with a friend to offer sweets from her homeland. She shared, “People were drawn to the unique offerings, as they differed from most other items.” Attendees indulged in Yazdi cupcakes, and Baslogh, a delicacy made with starch, sugar, and rosewater.

Adding to the international flavour, an Ethiopian coffee stall intrigued visitors with discussions about its fruity and flowery characteristics. Diego from Argentina presented ‘Dulce De Leche’ (caramelised milk), expressing their interest in introducing Hyderabadi locals to their delightful dish. Diego remarked, “Having visited India for business frequently, we believe our desserts will resonate with the taste buds of the people here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As the evening unfolded, a few attendees arrived with their kites. One participant shared, “The festival is still a few days away, and perhaps the number of kite enthusiasts will gradually increase.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT