ADVERTISEMENT

International higher education fair 2024 held in Warangal

March 13, 2024 10:37 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau

An international higher education fair, offering a specialised platform for students aspiring to pursue studies abroad, was organised by SR University, Warangal, in collaboration with IDP International, an Australian-listed company, on Tuesday.

The fair provided an opportunity for students, parents, and faculty to interact with representatives from over 30 accredited international universities from countries such as the USA, UK, Germany, Australia, Canada, and France. This platform not only catered to the aspirations of SR University students but also welcomed aspiring scholars worldwide seeking to explore academic opportunities abroad. Designed for students and parents interested in Bachelor’s, Master’s, PhD, and Post-Doctoral programs, the fair attracted a significant turnout from neighbouring institutions.

Prof. Deepak Garg, Vice-Chancellor of SR University, Dr. Archana Reddy, Registrar of SR University, and Pritha Chakrabarty, Assistant Director of International Affairs and Corporate Outreach, were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US