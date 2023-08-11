ADVERTISEMENT

International Day of the Girl Child: entries invited for ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’ contest

August 11, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

To celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child, the British High Commission is offering Indian women aged 18-23 a chance to spend a day as one of the UK’s top diplomats.

The British High Commission is inviting applications for the ‘British High Commissioner for a Day’ contest, which is a unique opportunity for talented young women from India to share their strengths with the world.

A statement said those interested can record and upload a one-minute video answering: ‘How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?’. The video should also be shared on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The last date for submitting the online entry is August 18. A jury at the British High Commission will select the winner and only one entry per participant will be accepted.

The British High Commission has been organising the competition annually since 2017 to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11. Last year’s winner of the competition was Jagriti Yadav from Lucknow.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US