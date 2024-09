International conference on Muslim politics in India, focus on Deccan

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) on Tuesday announced that they are hosting ‘Tracing Trajectories, Reimagining Muslim Politics’, an international conference that will examine “Power Politics and Cultural Memory: Trajectories of Muslim Identity and State Engagement in Post-Colonial India.

The two-day event, beginning September 14, aims to provide a platform for scholars to discuss Muslim political thought, with an emphasis on the Deccan region. Topics include minorities, alliances, history, state engagement, law and violence.

The conference seeks to enhance discourse within academia and society.