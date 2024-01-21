ADVERTISEMENT

International conference on ECMO held at Hyderabad hospital

January 21, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Yashoda Hospitals-HiTec City on Saturday organised the 13th international conference and live workshop on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in collaboration with ECMO Society of India. ECMO, an advanced life-saving support system for severely damaged lungs and heart, took centrestage at the event.

With the participation of over 20 international and over 100 national faculty members, the three-day conference provided practical and simulation-based training to over 1,000 ECMO and critical care doctors from across India. The programme aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills related to ECMO implementation.

Though ECMO was designed nearly forty years ago, it has seen limited utilisation due to research gaps and limited experiences, remarked director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti. “However, advancements in ECMO technology have made it a reliable and crucial intervention in critical situations, where the heart and lungs are compromised. The demand for ECMO has surged, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in India,” remarked director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US