International conference on ECMO held at Hyderabad hospital

January 21, 2024 06:15 am | Updated 06:15 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Yashoda Hospitals-HiTec City on Saturday organised the 13th international conference and live workshop on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in collaboration with ECMO Society of India. ECMO, an advanced life-saving support system for severely damaged lungs and heart, took centrestage at the event.

With the participation of over 20 international and over 100 national faculty members, the three-day conference provided practical and simulation-based training to over 1,000 ECMO and critical care doctors from across India. The programme aimed at enhancing knowledge and skills related to ECMO implementation.

Though ECMO was designed nearly forty years ago, it has seen limited utilisation due to research gaps and limited experiences, remarked director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti. “However, advancements in ECMO technology have made it a reliable and crucial intervention in critical situations, where the heart and lungs are compromised. The demand for ECMO has surged, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic in India,” remarked director of Yashoda Hospitals Dr. Pavan Gorukanti.

