Internal panel told to submit report in 15 days

Told to make recommendations to avert future mishaps

Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TS-Genco) has constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the causes and circumstances that led to the major fire accident in the Srisailam Left Bank Hydro Electric Station on the night of August 20. The committee has been asked to submit its report within 15 days.

According to a circular issued by TS-Genco on Sunday, the committee will be headed by Chairman and Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Ltd (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy. Joint Managing Director of TS-Transco C. Srinivasa Rao, Director (Transmission) of TS-Transco T. Jagath Reddy and Director (Projects) of TS-Genco M. Sachidanandam will be its members. Chief Engineer (Generation) of TS-Genco P. Ratnakar Rao will be the convenor of the committee.

The committee has been asked to make specific recommendations and measures to be taken to prevent or avert such accidents in future along with its detailed report on the accident.

Meanwhile, Member-Secretary of the Southern Region Power Committee (SRPC) A. Balan expressed condolence on the loss of lives of engineers and others at Srisailam Left Bank power house in the accident occurred on August 20. “While watching the accident news, we were moved by the exemplary courage shown by the engineers and staff trying to extinguish the fire,” Mr. Balan said wishing speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.