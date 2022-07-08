Intermittent rain pours misery on commuters

Slow traffic, skidding incidents and diversions become common on city roads

Slow traffic, skidding incidents and diversions become common on city roads

Inner city roads, newly-laid roads and even recently-built flyovers got battered due to intermittent rainfall since Thursday evening. As a result, by Friday, slower movement of traffic, skidding incidents, and diversions became a norm.

The delays due to slow movement of traffic ranged between 20 and 25 minutes during peak morning and evening hours.

At the newly-built Bahadurpura flyover, workers were deployed by the bridge builder to remove debris as it led to water-logging on the landing side towards the zoo park.

“Mud flowed down the flyover and led to pooling here. We noticed that and are removing the debris,” said a supervisor at the site as workers loaded a lorry with mud. However, commuters from Kishenbagh to Charminar heaved a sigh of relief as the road was smooth without water-logging or debris after nearly three years.

Incidents of two-wheeler riders losing control due to mud on the road were also reported. On Thursday evening, a 40-year-old resident of Manikonda got injured when his vehicle skid on the road. He has been hospitalised, according to his family members.

At Begum Bazaar Chatri, riders had to navigate through a pool of water to avoid skidding. Several commuters took to social media to share their experiences due to bad roads.

While complaints were common, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Commission (GHMC) responded to one complainant in Gajularamaram. “Inconvenience caused is regretted. This main road at Balaji layout was completed on 30th June. And curing is being done presently. The mud will be cleared only after 15th July. Meanwhile, alternate road is cleared for free flow of traffic,” it said.

In another part of the city near Murgi Chowk, a similar situation prevailed. “They laid a pipeline for drainage and rainwater but forgot to lay the road. It has been like this for the last two months,” said Tamim, who runs a bookstore in the area.

“Gopanpally flyover - we are complaining for nearly a year to fix this mess. R&B department does nothing. And with monsoons now, all they offer us is mud patchwork,” tweeted one road user with an image of a mud road beside the under-construction flyover.