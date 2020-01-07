Intermediate students can vent grievances online

The State government has launched a one-of-its-kind grievance redressal system to address the problems faced by the intermediate students.

Prepared and maintained by the Centre for Good Governance, the Board of Intermediate Grievances Redressal System (BIGRS) is aimed at giving a platform to students to ventilate their grievances and problems. Students and other stakeholders could access the BIGRS through bigrs.telangana.gov.in and enter their mobile number, validation of one time password and enter the details of their grievance.

Once the complaint is received, the software would immediately direct the officer concerned who would take steps to resolve the complaint and the action taken in this regard would be intimated to superior officers through online system. The superior officers of the Board of Intermediate Education as well as the Commissioner of Intermediate Education would monitor the disposal of the complaints on the dashboard.

Track status

The complainant could also track the status of their complaints and clear time lines had been prescribed for clearing the grievances. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar launched the BIGRS at the Intermediate Board’s office here on Tuesday. The BIE, he said, was gearing up to introduce various modes of accessing grievances through social media, helpdesk and call centre.

The Chief Secretary said he had convened a meeting with commissioners of school and intermediate education, CGG director and senior officials of the Education Department on the instructions of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Steps were accordingly being taken to streamline processing of results of SSC and Intermediate examinations. “There will be zero tolerance for errors in the process,” he said.

Check points

He directed the officials concerned to plan and prepare well for the pre and post examination work and ensure that the examination was conducted in smooth manner. Check points had been set up at different levels and the main goal was to sensitise the evaluators about the errors frequently committed in the evaluation process. There should not be any scope for an iota of doubt over the efficiency in the conduct of the examination, he averred.

Mr. Somesh Kumar said that steps were underway to set up a helpline soon to guide students on the examinations and related issues.