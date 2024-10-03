ADVERTISEMENT

Intermediate student found dead in Mailardevpally

Published - October 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Intermediate student was found dead at her residence in Mailardevpally on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old deceased was an Intermediate first-year student in Attapur. On October 1, she ended her life at her residence in Pragathi Colony of Mailardevpally when her mother was away at work.

According to Mailardevpally police, Gowri’s parents have been living separately owing to marital issues and the children were staying with the mother. The girl was allegedly depressed due to the same and ended her life, the police said.

The incident came to light following a complaint by the deceased’s mother.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case and are investigating.

