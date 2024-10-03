GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intermediate student found dead in Mailardevpally

Published - October 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Intermediate student was found dead at her residence in Mailardevpally on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old deceased was an Intermediate first-year student in Attapur. On October 1, she ended her life at her residence in Pragathi Colony of Mailardevpally when her mother was away at work.

According to Mailardevpally police, Gowri’s parents have been living separately owing to marital issues and the children were staying with the mother. The girl was allegedly depressed due to the same and ended her life, the police said.

The incident came to light following a complaint by the deceased’s mother.

The Mailardevpally police booked a case and are investigating.

Published - October 03, 2024 07:31 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.