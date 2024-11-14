 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Intermediate student found dead in his hostel at Nizampet

Published - November 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An intermediate student was found dead at a college hostel in Bachupally in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Jaswant Goud, 17, a resident of Kamareddy district, was a first-year science student in Nizampet branch of Sri Chaitanya College. He was residing in the college hostel.

According to the police, in a suicide note, the boy cited family disputes and blamed his relatives. After having dinner, the victim went to his room and hanged himself between 11.45 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. When other students woke up in the morning, they saw Jaswant hanging and informed the college management.

A case was booked by the Bachupally police following a complaint by the deceased’s father B. Raju and investigation was initiated. The body was handed over to the family for final rites following post-mortem evaluation in Gandhi Hospital.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000 

Published - November 14, 2024 08:12 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / death

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.