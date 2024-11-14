Intermediate student found dead in his hostel at Nizampet

An intermediate student was found dead at a college hostel in Bachupally in the early hours of Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Jaswant Goud, 17, a resident of Kamareddy district, was a first-year science student in Nizampet branch of Sri Chaitanya College. He was residing in the college hostel.

According to the police, in a suicide note, the boy cited family disputes and blamed his relatives. After having dinner, the victim went to his room and hanged himself between 11.45 p.m. to 5.30 a.m. When other students woke up in the morning, they saw Jaswant hanging and informed the college management.

A case was booked by the Bachupally police following a complaint by the deceased’s father B. Raju and investigation was initiated. The body was handed over to the family for final rites following post-mortem evaluation in Gandhi Hospital.

Roshni - suicide prevention helpline: +914066202000