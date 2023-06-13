Intermediate student ends life in hostel in Bachupally

June 13, 2023 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A first-year Intermediate student, who was enrolled in the college just three days ago, allegedly jumped off the institute’s building and ended life at Bachupally in Medhcal-Malkajgiri district on Tuesday.

Bachupally police identified the victim as R. Vamshika, 16, of Kamareddy town. She was enrolled in the ‘Super 60 batch’ of MPC stream at Narayana College last week. The student was accommodated at the college-cum-hostel facility at Bachupally.

The incident was reported to the police around 9 a.m., moments after the students noticed the girl lying in a pool of blood on the ground level.

Bachupally police have opened a probe.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 8142020033/44 and 040-66202000/2001)