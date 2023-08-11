Intermediate student dies in college hostel

August 11, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A 17-year-old student of Narayana College in Madhapur allegedly ended his life in his hostel room on Friday evening.

Police said that Ganta Kanaka Raju was a second-year BiPC student who joined the hostel on August 8. “He is a native of Mulugu and had taken the hostel accommodation inside the campus. On Friday evening at around 4.30 p.m., while the other students gathered in the common hall for study hour, he ended his life in the room,” said the police.

Officials added that no suicide note was found and the reason behind his death is yet to be ascertained. “We shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital for post mortem examination and informed his family, who are reaching the city late in the night. Further investigations into this will reveal more,” added the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was booked under Section 174 (suspicious death) of the CrPC.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline number are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.