Intermediate student dies, friend injured in bus-bike collision in Telangana

Published - June 14, 2024 08:37 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

An Intermediate student died and his friend sustained serious injuries after the bike they were riding on was hit by a hired bus of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) near Rudrangi village in Rajanna Sircilla district on Friday.

Ajay (17) from Rudrangi, who was riding pillion, died on the spot, and Abhishek, who was riding the bike, was rushed to a hospital in Karimnagar. His condition is said to be stable, according to sources.

In a separate incident, a speeding van collided head-on with a Vemulawada-bound TGSRTC bus on the outskirts of Nerella village in Thangallapalli mandal on Friday afternoon.

The bus was heading to the temple town from Secunderabad when the accident occurred. The drivers of both the bus and the van suffered minor injuries in the crash.

