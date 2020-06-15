Inter results likely tomorrow

Hyderabad

15 June 2020 23:02 IST

Intermediate results are likely to be released on June 17 as the process of results is in the final stages. Officials said the final testing of the results will be completed by Tuesday morning and the file will be moved to Education Minister, P. Sabita Indra Reddy immediately. She is likely to inform Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao during the Collectors meeting on Tuesday and take his nod for the release.

Unless the Chief Minister raises some specific queries and wants to have a detailed discussion, the results will be ready to be declared by June 17, a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the dates for the Advanced Supplementary examinations, which will be held from July 11 to 18. First-year papers will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 noon and the second-year papers will be held from 2.30 to 5.30 p.m. on the same day. Practical exams will be held from July 1 to 4 in two sessions.

Advertising

Advertising